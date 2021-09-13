Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

OSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a PE ratio of -41.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at $23,107,930.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $2,966,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at $226,485,689.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 994,230 shares of company stock worth $55,661,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

