Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCDGF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OCDGF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

