OKB Market Cap Tops $1.08 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, OKB has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $297.01 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $18.05 or 0.00040302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00153508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00042659 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

