OKCash Price Reaches $0.0273 on Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 13% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $2.27 million and $408,014.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,127.76 or 0.99908374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00077964 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002279 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,216,328 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

