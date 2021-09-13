Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce $327.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.00 million and the lowest is $326.00 million. Okta reported sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $4.57 on Wednesday, reaching $249.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,613. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.54. Okta has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,531 shares of company stock valued at $52,605,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Okta by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Okta by 9.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

