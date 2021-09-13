Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) to Issue Dividend of $1.50

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) announced a dividend on Friday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.90 on Monday. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Old Republic International news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

