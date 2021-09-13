Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. WBB Securities increased their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of OMER opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $976.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. Omeros has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 81.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

