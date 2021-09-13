ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.27.

OKE opened at $52.49 on Monday. ONEOK has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

