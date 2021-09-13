Opium One Day Trading Volume Hits $105.42 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 22% against the dollar. Opium has a market cap of $9.20 million and $105.42 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00004940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00122011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00173671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,835.95 or 1.00146509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.59 or 0.07133267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.00922034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

