Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $25,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $272,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 63.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 80.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 48,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 33,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 157,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,609,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $248.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.