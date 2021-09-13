Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Orbital Energy Group worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEG. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orbital Energy Group by 1,326.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 555,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orbital Energy Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 70,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OEG shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEG opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbital Energy Group Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

