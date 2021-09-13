Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Down 9.7%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.10. 8,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,016,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $515,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Organogenesis by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Organogenesis by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

