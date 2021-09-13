Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.40.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$35.94 on Friday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.98. The stock has a market cap of C$9.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -3.80%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

