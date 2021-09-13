Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.26. 8,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,266,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

