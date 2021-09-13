PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get PagerDuty alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 66.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 355.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,651,000 after buying an additional 834,775 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 3,785.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagerDuty (PD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.