Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.66.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $469.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $479.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

