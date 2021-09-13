Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells $130,755.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $130,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $114,960.00.
Shares of PLMR opened at $89.39 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 218.03 and a beta of -0.29.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palomar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 38.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 112,570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Palomar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Featured Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.