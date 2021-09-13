Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells $130,755.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $130,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $114,960.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $89.39 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 218.03 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palomar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 38.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 112,570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Palomar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

