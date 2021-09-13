Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $494.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.90, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

