Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 161 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 53,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IHG opened at $62.87 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 202.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.32.

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

