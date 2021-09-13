Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 6,505 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 235,943 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.92 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $992.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.