Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $359,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $107,047,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 220,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Shares of IAC opened at $131.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

