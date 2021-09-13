Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth about $534,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 60.0% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 28,023 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,484 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 2,878 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $50,019.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,498.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 98,878 shares of company stock worth $1,730,290. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.