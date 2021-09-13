Parallel Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 122.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 340.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of JWN opened at $26.52 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,652.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

