Parallel Advisors LLC Has $60,000 Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fortis by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fortis by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after buying an additional 2,508,597 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 835,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fortis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after buying an additional 719,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,893 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:FTS opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

