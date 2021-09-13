Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter worth about $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

NYSE:VER opened at $47.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

