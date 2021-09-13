Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $55.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

