Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 55,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

CWB opened at $87.09 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

