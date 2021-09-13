Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 363 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 561,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 332,154 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

