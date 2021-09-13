Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

TSE PSI opened at C$8.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.84. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$669.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.78.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.