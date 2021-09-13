Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,041 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 369,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Paylocity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Shares of PCTY opened at $265.68 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $275.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,737,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,945,739 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

