Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.92. 1,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. Pentair has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

