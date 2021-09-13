PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.37 Billion

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post $19.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.50 billion and the lowest is $19.15 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $18.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $77.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.85 billion to $77.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.53 billion to $81.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $155.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,225. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.18. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $215.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

