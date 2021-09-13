Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. TheStreet cut Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,069 shares of company stock worth $2,743,771 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PSNL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.14. 529,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. Personalis has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $983.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.50.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
