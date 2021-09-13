PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $44.15

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.15, but opened at $45.89. PetroChina shares last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 2,916 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.789 per share. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

