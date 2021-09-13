Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,072 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.57 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

