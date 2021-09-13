Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises 2.1% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.36. The company had a trading volume of 129,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.93. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

