Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.68 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $1,668.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.65 or 0.00435868 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002479 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01138313 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000063 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,964,349 coins and its circulating supply is 430,703,913 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

