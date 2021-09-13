Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $527,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,164 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,872 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 84,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,449 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

