Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $623,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $124.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 884.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.