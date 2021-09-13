Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE:BA opened at $211.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.