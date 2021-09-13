Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

