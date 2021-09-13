Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,874,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after acquiring an additional 145,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $63.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

