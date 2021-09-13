Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

PINS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.94. 289,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,099,488. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $34.91 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 954,728 shares of company stock valued at $67,721,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after buying an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after buying an additional 1,795,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

