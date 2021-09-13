Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $151.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,357 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,060 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

