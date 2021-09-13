Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0155

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $270,386.63 and approximately $104,756.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00059067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00150631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00042223 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

