PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 76,714 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 76,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $1,941,631.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $2,593,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $2,642,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82.

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70.

NASDAQ PLBY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 561,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLBY shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $19,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 440,281 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $17,631,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 148.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 499,943 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

