PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 82 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $105,175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,805,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after purchasing an additional 164,402 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $153.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.04. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.