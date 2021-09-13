PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

