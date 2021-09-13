PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

