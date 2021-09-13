PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $919,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 882.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ opened at $111.94 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.